The Coalition Government has delivered on its promise to make $300 million available to accelerate Canterbury's post-earthquake recovery, says Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration Megan Woods.

"For seven years, the recovery in Canterbury was too slow and unco-ordinated, especially with the anchor projects in the central city. This Government's plan brings new energy and faster progress for the people of Canterbury," Woods said.

"This will help speed up important projects in our city," Woods said, who described the extra money as a "much-needed shot in the arm" for the Canterbury recovery.

Projects that might benefit from the acceleration fund include completion of the stadium and financing new uses for the residential red zone, she added.

"This fund is being guided by what the people of Christchurch want. While all the projects will of course need satisfactory business cases, we are not making Canterbury decisions from Wellington," said Woods.

"Local decision-makers will be front and centre because they know what's best for Christchurch. This new way of working has already shown success with getting the Metro Sports Facility back on track."

Budget 2018 provides $298.5m of capital in 2018/19 for an acceleration fund, plus operating funding of $500,000 in 2017/18 and $1m in 2018/19 for its administration.

Christchurch City Council will be able to apply for capital investment through the fund to complete projects beyond the arrangements already fully dealt with in the cost-sharing agreement with the Crown.