The Government is poised to unveil its first Budget from 2pm today.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has warned of the need to show restraint and this even extends to his wardrobe today - wearing a tie gifted to him by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

State housing, education and health are set to receive a major boost in funding from the first Labour-led Budget to be delivered in 10 years.

National suspects there will be a surprise or two when Robertson delivers the Budget at 2pm today, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern insists there won't be.

"If anyone is surprised, it will those who haven't heard me blather on about it for a long time."

Ardern told reporters at Parliament that too many political decisions were based on the three-year electoral cycle.

"We are making decisions this Budget and in ones to come about rebuilding New Zealand's services and reshaping our economy.

"It's going to take us a bit of time."

Robertson is set to undertake a series of speeches to mainly business audiences over the next two weeks in a bid to arrest declining business confidence.

Robertson described the Budget as "the first steps of our plan to make our economy and communities stronger, more productive, more sustainable and more inclusive".