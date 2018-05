A van has fled a crash scene after hitting three vehicles, leaving one person trapped.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they had freed one person from a vehicle after being called at 11am to a crash in Sanson.

A police spokeswoman said what was believed to be a commerical van had hit three other vehicles in a crash at the intersection of SH3 and SH1 before fleeing the scene.

​

Police had the registration number of the offending van and were following up enquiries at an address.