A former member of a popular Kiwi music group who has been charged with domestic violence is allowed to keep his identity secret for now.

The entertainer was kicked out of the band last month after allegations of the assault came out on Facebook.

He has not yet entered a plea to a charge of male assaults female.

In a Facebook post a couple of weeks ago, a woman claiming to be his ex-partner wrote about the alleged incident.

The man has had interim name suppression since he first appeared in a court in the Wellington area in April.

A hearing was set down for today to argue whether the name suppression should continue.

The man's lawyer said further publication of the man's name would cause extreme financial damage to the band.

The judge remanded the matter to June 11 when the man is due to enter a plea on the charge.

He asked the defence lawyer to look into whether a name suppression order would do anything to prevent future, continuing hardship to the band.