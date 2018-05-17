Māori Development has received $37 million over four years, with youth education and training a big focus.

"We want Māori to succeed as Māori. We want to see uplift for Māori in all areas of social and economic development," said Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

"As we make significant investments to strengthen the foundations of our critical public services and infrastructure, we are also investing in building our communities and the futures of our rangatahi."

Budget 2018 puts $15m over four years towards improving education and employment outcomes for young people.

Advertisement

The funding will focus on young people not in education, employment or training (Neets), and will support Māori Wardens initiatives.

"We have around 84,000 Neets in New Zealand, and it is important to invest in them now to give them the best chance to succeed. They are a vital part of our future," Employment Minister Willie Jackson said.

Earlier this year the Government announced funding for He Poutama Rangatahi in four regions: Tairāwhiti, Te Tai Tokerau, Eastern Bay of Plenty and Hawke's Bay. He Poutama Rangatahi connects Neets to skills training and employment pathways.

"Over the last few months, parts of our labour market have declared skills shortages across the country. We have been listening to industries like building and construction, roading and farming, who are concerned about the future workforce," Jackson said.

"Our earlier investment in employment outcomes for rangatahi Neets was focused on our struggling regions. Now we need to ensure that our urban centres are being catered for as well."

Initiatives include:

•$15m of operating funding over four years to enhance education and employment outcomes for rangatahi, especially young people not in education, employment or training (Neets), including Māori Wardens initiatives.

•$15m to provide practical assistance and resources to whānau and Māori housing providers to support papakāinga development and housing repairs through the Māori Housing Network.

•$7m in 2018/19 for whenua Māori reforms to improve the administration of Māori freehold land, assist with the development of Māori whenua generally and improve governance capacity.