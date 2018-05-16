Strippers at Calendar Girls face fines up to $2500 in a swathe of rules they sign up for to dance in a club which, on some nights, could see them walk away without a dollar, a former employee has revealed.

Jessica Clifford, 22, is taking the strip club to the Employment Relations Authority for an alleged unfair dismissal for missing work in September last year, Stuff reported.

A document included in her case reveals how the club can issue fines to dancers for offences including wearing a G-string for too long while performing and "hanging around in changing rooms".

It also unveiled the various fines the dancers were subject to, which included $100 fine for lateness, $75 fine for intoxication, $250 fine for not showing up for work, a $200 fine and a 50 per cent tax on tips for "rudeness to patrons or management", a $100 fine for wearing a G-string – "All dancers must be completely naked for whole of second song and entire duration of tip round" – and a $50 fine for "hanging around in changing rooms for [an] unacceptable amount of time", among others.

Advertisement

The fines can range from $50 up to $2500 - for dancing for a competitor or meeting a client outside work, the document shows.

Former Calendar Girls director Jacqui Le Prou didn't want to comment, stating it would be inappropriate given the woman's case was before the ERA.

Clifford alleged the girls were given a $500 incentive to dob in any of their colleagues. She told Stuff she was sacked by Facebook message and that she was underpaid for dances and tips.

Calendar Girls management declined to comment other than to say the claims were strongly denied and "wildly out of context".

Strip club 'fines'

A document shows a comment by management reminding the dancers they were "actresses" while at work.

"You must remember that while you are in the club you are an actress, you have a different name, create a character and become that character; and stick to it," the document said.

"The customer doesn't want to know your dramas so don't bore them of it. You are there to listen to their stories."

Dancers were asked not to share their earnings and to be considerate to each other. If they saw another dancer sitting with a client they were told not to "jump straight in there if she goes on stage" – a practice known as poaching.

They were allowed to have a drink on the job but were urged to "keep it to a low level".

There were panic buttons in the penthouse rooms if the dancer ever felt vulnerable.

The girls had to work Friday and Saturday nights unless they worked a five-day week.

The document reminds dancers not to use champagne as a selling tool and said management would check the rooms more frequently for "intox [sic]" and to make sure "everything's okay".

Calendar Girls opened in Auckland seven years ago after the earthquake in Christchurch where it was first set up. It also operates in Wellington.