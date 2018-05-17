The Coalition's first Budget has delivered a big boost for public services including $3.2 billion extra for health services over four years - and a large-scale state house building programme.

Spending on Corrections goes over $1 billion for the first time and it gets funding for pop-up prison units to house an extra 600 prisoners.

And an extra $1.6 billion for education will go to early childhood education and a boost for students with higher learning needs.

But health is the big winner.

Advertisement

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said public services had been underfunded for too long.

"Budget 2018 begins the economic and social transformation that must happen if New Zealanders are to have better lives in the decades to come."

It was the largest injection into the health sector for a decade, he said.

As well as the $3.2 billion new operating funding for health, there would be an additional $750 million for capital spending, which compared to $150 million in the last National Government's Budget.

Free doctor visits will be extended a year from under 13s to under 14-year-olds and community card holders will get cheaper visits.

Community midwives will get an 8.9 per cent boost in their fees but Robertson was adamant that that should not be taken as a signal for other state sector pay negotiations.

It was special case to address an inequity with hospital-based midwives.

An extra 6400 state houses will be built over four years.

New Zealand First's big Budget items, for Foreign Affairs and the Provincial Growth Fund, were pre-announced,

But the Green Party's $100 million green investment fund, negotiated in the confidence and supply agreement, was confirmed in this Budget.

The amount of new operating money Robertson had to allocate for this year's Budget increased from $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion because of extra tax revenue – and increased over four years from $21 billion over four year to $24 billion.

New capital allocations increased from $3.4 billion to $3.8 billion. Allowances for future years of expenditure have been adjusted upwards as well.

The books show a forecast surplus for the 2018 – 19 year of $3.7 billion, up from the half-yearly forecast of $3.1 billion.

Treasury forecasts economic growth to average 3 per cent a year over five year, up marginally.

Real wages are forecast to grow each year with annual average earnings rising to $71,000 by 2022.

Among the Budget documents is breakdown of how the Government's extra spending has been funded: 38 per cent from adopting a slower debt track than National; 33 per cent from reversing National's tax cuts; 23 per cent from extra revenue from growth in the economy; and 6 per cent from cutting previous programmes and greater compliance on tax collection.

Robertson has also announced that consultations will begin soon on Independent Fiscal Institution, which was part of Labour and the Greens' Fiscal Responsibility Rules.

Among their tasks would be to independently cost political promises during an election year. Australia, Canada and Britain had similar institutions.