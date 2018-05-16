The staff of Cadbury's Dunedin cafe and shop are officially out of work after the announcement they will not open again.

In a statement, Mondelez announced Cadbury World would remain closed as "team members focus on finding their next career opportunity''.

Both the cafe and shop have been closed since May 4 after it was announced the new hospital site would include all of Cadbury World.

Mondelēz International area vice-president Amanda Banfield said yesterday managers and workers reached the same conclusion through a consultation process.

"While we initially believed the café and shop could reopen for another month or so, it became clear through the consultation process that the best outcome for the team is for them to focus on the next stage of their careers and lives.

"Over the coming weeks all of the team will have access to outplacement services including CV writing and interview skills, and we're already working closely with tourism partners, potential employers and external agencies to link them with jobs across Dunedin and the region.''

Cadbury World employed 39 staff, both casual and permanent.

"We're also mapping the experience of every member of the team to identify additional training needs, or opportunities for them to be awarded formal qualifications that recognise their experience and skill set.''

A few staff were already offered new jobs, she said.

"We would like to sincerely thank our outstanding Cadbury World team who have made such a success of the operation, especially over the last 12 months.''

Members of the team would now work on a ""family day'' to celebrate their time at Cadbury World and farewell the attraction, she said.

This article was first published in the Otago Daily Times.