Former Labour deputy Annette King has officially been made a dame in a special, all-female ceremony celebrating 125 years of women's suffrage.

New Zealand's longest-serving female MP today received her New Year Honours at a ceremony in Wellington.

Being one of the 16 women recognised in the all-female ceremony "made it incredibly special", she said.

"You couldn't make it more special.

"I think Dame Patsy said it all when she said it was a celebration of the many achievements of women today ... it was a wide range of being honoured and I think it shows that women deserve to be honoured for the work that they do in New Zealand, and it's a very good year to be doing that honouring."

She said she "never dreamed" she would become a dame.

"A little girl from Murchison in the South Island of 600 people, and here today being honoured with this fantastic honour from the Governor-General.

"I'm still getting over it."

Dame Annette is still involved with politics in some ways, including through her role chairing the EQC and other boards.

She is also the chairwoman of the Life Flight Trust of Wellington.

Author Joy Cowley, Peter Dunne, former Reserve Bank Governor Graeme Wheeler, "Bugman" Ruud Kleinpaste, fashion designer Margarita Robinson, peanut butter supremo Pic Picot, broadcasters Lloyd Scott and Phillip Sherry and Māori tourism leader Pania Tyson-Nathan are among the other people who are being honoured at this week's investiture ceremonies at Government House.