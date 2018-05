As many as 10 people have been injured a five-car nose-to-tail crash on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway.

One northbound lane was blocked as emergency services were called out the crash just before Massey Rd at 4.07pm.

Between seven and 10 people were understood to have minor injuries, a St John spokesperson said.

A crash is blocking the right lane on the South-Western mwy Northbound just prior to Massey Rd. Merge left early and expect delays. ^JF pic.twitter.com/h7qXc6jjgY — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 16, 2018

The New Zealand Transport Agency advised motorists to expect delays.