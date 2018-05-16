As many as 10 people have been injured a five-car nose-to-tail crash on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway.

One northbound lane was blocked as emergency services were called out the crash just before Massey Rd at 4.07pm.

Between seven and 10 people were understood to have minor injuries, a St John spokesperson said.

NZ Transport Agency said at 6pm, emergency services were still at the scene and northbound traffic was heavy from the Southern Motorway link while southbound traffic was heavy from Dominion Rd.

SH20 - SOUTH-WESTERN MWY - NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 4:10PM

A crash is blocking the right lane on the South-Western mwy Northbound just prior to Massey Rd. Merge left early and expect delays. ^JF pic.twitter.com/h7qXc6jjgY — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 16, 2018

The NZTA advised motorists to expect delays and encouraged them to delay their journey if possible.

Crashes have also caused delays on other parts of Auckland's motorway network.

On the Northern Motorway, traffic was heavy between Wellington St and Upper Harbour Highway because of a crash blocking the right lane after Onewa Rd. Another crash near Lonely Track Rd had also caused heavy traffic from Greville Rd to Redvale.

On the Southern Motorway southbound a breakdown blocking the left lane after Market Rd has caused heavy traffic between the city and Greenlane. Citybound, traffic was heavy between East Tamaki and Khyber Pass because of a crash after Highbrook blocking the right lane.