Two children have been rushed to Starship Hospital with critical and serious injuries following a crash in Waiuku, south of Auckland.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the two patients had been flown to Starship Children's Hospital in separate Westpac Rescue Helicopters.

Another person was also moderately injured in the crash and has been transported to Middlemore Hospital.

The crash happened on Awhitu Rd and involved two vehicles.

A section of the road was blocked and diversions were in place at the intersections of Taurangaruru Rd and Kaihau Rd.

Motorists in the Waiuku township area were being advised to delay their travel if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit had also been notified of the crash.