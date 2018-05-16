Traffic is crawling northbound on Auckland's Harbour Bridge following a crash which is blocking a lane.

The crash, which happened just before 3pm, is blocking the right-hand lane headed north on the bridge.

The Transport Agency is advising motorists to merge left if possible, and take extra care.

SH1 HARBOUR BRIDGE - NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 2:50PM

A crash is currently blocking the right lane on the Auckland Harbour Bridge Northbound. Please merge left if possible and take extra care. ^JF pic.twitter.com/3ZN7QFOhUY — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 16, 2018

The crash following another incident on the bridge earlier this morning.

NZTA tweeted about an "incident" which left debris to be cleared from southbound lanes on the bridge, around 11.15am.

The clean-up effort created congestion southbound from Northcote Rd.