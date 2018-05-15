Armed police have blocked off rural west Auckland roads.

Police confirmed they are "currently conducting an operation at an address in Waitakere".

"Bethells Rd is currently closed however local residents are being allowed access to their homes through the police cordon.

"We are unable to provide further details at this time."

Residents on the Facebook community page Waitakere Township Grapevine have reported being told to stay inside, and seeing more than 12 police cars and eight armed officers.

A staff member at Waitākere Primary School said there were armed police just down the road from the school near the corner of Bethells Rd and Wairere Rd.

They had heard police cars and a police helicopter circling above.

However, they had not been told anything yet by police about what was happening.

"We have been trying to contact police as we have had so many parents ringing up. We haven't been told anything yet."





She had heard something might have happened around Duffy Rd.

More to come.