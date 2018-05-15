Police say an incident that sparked an armed callout to rural west Auckland has been resolved and a road block has been lifted.

Residents on the Facebook community page Waitākere Township Grapevine have reported being told to stay inside, and seeing more than 12 police cars and eight armed officers.

One said there had been reports that a truck driver had seen a person with a gun.

Armed police have blocked off Bethells Rd near Wairere Rd in rural west Auckland.

Police said at 12.50pm that the incident was now resolved and the cordon had been lifted.

"A person is assisting police in relation to this matter.

"Police would like to thank local residents for their co-operation and patience while police carried out enquiries at an address."

Resident Janelle Scrimshaw said she first saw police cars and a helicopter circling overhead when she went shopping about 10am.

She tried to get back home to Arrowsmith Rd, off Wairere Rd, where her 14-year-old daughter was home sick, but was stopped by the cordon.

"Police were telling us nothing about what was happening. I managed to call [my daughter] and get her to go over to the neighbours.

"Police with guns were blocking the roads. There must have been more than 15 cop cars, including undercover police, trucks, and a helicopter overhead."

She was told by another resident that a neighbour had heard a gunshot and called police, believing someone was being shot.

Another person since then had told her they might have been shooting rabbits.

"There might have been some miscommunication," Scrimshaw said.

Cars have remained trapped at a police cordon for more than an hour.

Police had earlier confirmed they are "conducting an operation at an address in Waitākere".

"Bethells Rd is currently closed however local residents are being allowed access to their homes through the police cordon."

Police cordons have led to extensive delays for motorists in the area, with some waiting for more than an hour.

A staff member at Waitākere Primary School said there were armed police just down the road from the school near the corner of Bethells Rd and Wairere Rd.

They had heard police cars and a police helicopter circling above.

"We have been trying to contact police as we have had so many parents ringing up. We haven't been told anything yet."

She had heard something might have happened around Duffy Rd.

The site of a police cordon.