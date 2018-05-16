By Corazon Miller in London

The flags are flying, the sun is out, barriers line the streets where the royal procession will pass, and the world's media have descended on the historic market town of Windsor.



The flurry of activity around Windsor Castle and the city's main streets make for a very different Windsor from the one the Herald visited over a week ago; cloudy and cold with virtually no one on the street.



Yesterday, members of the public were milling around in the sun, in their fancy hats and garments, ever hopeful of catching a glimpse of the royal comings and goings.



Police were out in force, wardens were guiding people to the visitor entrance of the castle and scores of media could be seen walking the royal route, filming locals and setting up equipment ready for the big day's live broadcasts.



In three days' time, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot in St George's Chapel, at Windsor Castle, before taking a ride in the royal carriage through the town's streets.



Thousands of spectators hoping to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds are expected to line the route – some of whom were already camping out four days before the wedding.



Terry Hut, 83, planned to sleep on a street bench for the three nights leading up to Saturday's big event.



"I have got my equipment and I'm going to start decorating the place," he said. "With permission, I will start sleeping here.



"The whole idea is to get me a good spot to watch the wedding."



Hut said he had met the king, the queen and Churchill when he was just four years old and this had led him to become a bit of a fan of the royals.



"I'm always excited to see any of them get married," he said. But the elderly royalist said Saturday's wedding would be an "extra special" occasion.



He said the late Diana, Princess of Wales, who he had met a couple of times, had left behind great treasures in her two sons.



"She'd be really proud of them."



Hut said he would happily fill the gap left by Meghan Markle's father, who has indicated he was not coming to the wedding, after a deal with paparazzi was revealed in the British press.



"If she's got problems with her father, I'll walk her down the aisle," said Hut.



Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, is the most likely to walk the bride-to-be down the aisle in the event Thomas Markle does not change his mind.



Windsor locals said the royal wedding will be the biggest event to hit the royal borough in recent years.



Alexia Pienar, general manager at the Bel & Dragon, a few minutes' walk from Windsor and Eton Riverside station, said the town had been getting a bit of a makeover in preparation for the big day.



"It's very exciting. I'm looking forward to lots of people being around, a great atmosphere. I'm just looking forward to the wedding."



She had no idea, how many would walk through the restaurant's doors, but said they were expecting tens of thousands of guests to Windsor itself.



Shannon Hodgins, 21, has lived in Windsor all her life and said the wedding was at least the biggest in her lifetime.



"There was the wedding of Charles and Camilla, I was really young, but it's not the calibre I'm expecting for this."



"I can't quite fathom how crazy it's going to be. That's 100,000 people expected to come – that's half the population of Windsor again."



She worked at the Fudge Kitchen where the whole team was staying, in the house upstairs, the night before the wedding to avoid the mayhem of getting to the village.



For those without a place to stay, getting a hotel was almost impossible at this late stage – particularly at places with premium views of the procession route, like the Royal Adelaide Hotel on Kings Road.



Hotel owner Elaine Booth said that as soon as the wedding date was announced the phones began ringing off the hook.



"We just allocated everyone to a room on a first-come, first-served basis, so everyone who has a view of the procession has just got very lucky."



Not everyone in town planned to stick it out till wedding day - sisters Linda and Diana, from Perth, were only in Windsor for the day.



They said it was exciting to see the build-up to the big day, but they were happy to watch from afar.



The sisters planned to be in Cornwall at a pub, sipping some beer and watching the royal wedding on the big screen.