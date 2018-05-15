Sir Jerry Mateparae, New Zealand's High Commissioner to the UK, might not be on the royal wedding guest list, but says the atmosphere is hyping up as we get closer to the big day.

"People are going nuts. Everyone wants to see the royal couple and everyone wants to be invited,'' he told Newstalk ZB's Kate Hawkesby.

"People have been asking: 'Are you invited, do you know who has been invited?'''

Unfortunately, he is not among those to be invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on Saturday, but said he knows a few people who are having to find a wedding outfit.

Advertisement

"I can't name names ... of course, the Queen's invited,'' he joked.

Sir Jerry acknowledged that Prince Harry had a special connection with the people of Britain.

"He's come across as the lad as much as the person that a lot of Brits can associate with. But equally, the institution that is the royal family, that is Buckingham Palace and the things that they do - in a charitable sense - also plays a part in it."

Sir Jerry, who has met the royal couple, said they were very easygoing.

"They're well used to putting people at ease, understanding what you want to talk about, what the issues are of the day - because they're well briefed before they come and meet you - so they are really easy people to mix and mingle with."

Members of the royal family were all quite easy to get along with, he said.

"The Queen has got a wonderful way of putting people at ease and I think that happens also with the Prince of Wales and all of the royal family - and that's the extended royal family as well."