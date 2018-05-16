A middle class Auckland family hopes that health food subsidies, mental health and housing affordability will come out on top when the 2018 Budget is delivered.

Kavita Upadhyay and her husband Alok live in Botany Downs and collectively earn around $120,000 a year. They have two daughter in their 20s.

Kavita used to own a laser clinic which she sold in March and was going to start a vegan meal delivery service.

Her husband, a former cameraman, was a warehouse co-ordinator for Oceania Productions.

Advertisement

It seemed like a no-brainer, but a tougher stance on general well-being and food was a top priority for them in the Budget.

"One of the key things we want is a focus on health - we want fruit and vegetables to be cheaper. Alcohol and cigarettes and packet foods should become more expensive.

"It seems like a no-brainer. It would seriously benefit health and benefit everyone overall," Kavita said.

A greater focus on transport in the Auckland metro area was also a priority but options for the whole nation could help too.

With two daughter both in their 20s and still living at home, the couple also hope more steps could be made for housing affordability.

"Housing costs are astronomical.

"We are hoping something can be done - some sort of subsidy for first-home buyers."

Kavita hoped that if housing needs were tackled their daughters could reasonably budget for a first home in the next five years.