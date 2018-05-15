Fifteen people have now been confirmed infected in the South Island measles outbreak.

The serious illness began to spread in late January after a 30-year-man was diagnosed in Christchurch. It then spread to Nelson, Queenstown and Wanaka.

Today, Community and Public Health confirmed another case of measles in Christchurch.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Cheryl Brunton says measles is a serious illness and is highly contagious. People with measles are infectious for several days before the characteristic rash appears and the disease is very easily passed from one person to another through the air.

If you are not immune to measles you are at risk of getting the disease. People are only considered immune if they have received two doses of MMR vaccine or have had a confirmed measles illness previously or were born before 1969.

The subject of the recent confirmed measles case visited these places on the dates and times below:

May 1: Hoyts Northlands between 10am and 1.30pm (Screening of The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society)

May 2: New World, Rolleston between 8.20 and 8.40am

The Warehouse, Rolleston between 8.40 and 9am

May 3: Fresh Choice, Leeston between 2.50 and 3.10pm

May 4: Harvey Norman, Hornby between 10 and 10.30am

Henrys, Hornby between 10.40 and 10.50am

May 6: Fresh Choice, Leeston between 7.50 and 8.10am

May 7: Selwyn Community Pharmacy, Lincoln between 2.50 and 3.10pm

New World, Rolleston between 3.20 and 3.40pm

Dominos, Rolleston between 3.40 and 3.55pm

May 8: Pines Resource Recovery Park, Rolleston between 11.10 and 11.20am

Brunton says that anyone who visited the places at those times and becomes unwell should telephone their doctor or call Healthline on 0800 611-116 for advice.

People should not go directly to a doctor's office or hospital emergency department but call ahead, because measles is highly infectious and people with measles can infect others in a waiting room.