Crashes on several arterial routes in Auckland is causing misery for commuters heading home.

A crash on the Northern Motorway southbound just prior to the Auckland Harbour Bridge was blocking the right lane at 3.45pm.

The lane had been cleared at 4pm but the Transport agency said to expect heavy congestion from Esmonde Rd to Harbour Bridge.

Another crash in Manurewa was partially blocking Grande Vue Rd and causing delays just before the Hill Rd northbound on ramp.

UPDATE: 3:55PM

This crash has now been cleared. Traffic remains heavy from Onewa heading South. ^JF



On the Southern Motorway traffic was heavy between Newmarket and Greenlane following a crash after Market Rd for southbound traffic.

For citybound traffic it was heavy between Ellerslie and Greenlane.

On the Northern Motorway traffic was heavy between Rosebank Rd and Lincoln Rd for westbound traffic.

On the Southwestern Motorway traffic was heavy for southbound traffic for the Southern Link.