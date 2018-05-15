Fashion designers feature in the latest list of MP's financial interests with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's disclosing clothing gifts from designers Juliette Hogan, Ingrid Starnes and Maaike and National deputy leader Paula Bennett listing items from World.

The entry of interests up to 31 January lists the clothing items under 'gifts' – MPs must disclose all gifts worth more than $500.

The PM's entry in the Register of Pecuniary Interests includes three garments by Maaike and two each from Hogan and Starnes as well as loaned items.

Bennett got five pieces of clothing from World, the brand recently caught up in a controversy over labelling of their t-shirts as made in New Zealand.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses the China Business Summit 2018. / Michael Craig

Hogan clothing was a staple wardrobe on Ardern's campaign trail while she wore a Maaike dress on election night.

Hogan also custom-made a formal maternity dress for her to wear to the Queen's Banquet at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in April, although that was too late to be included in this register.

Other gifts Ardern listed included a Pelikan Souveran fountain pen from the President of Germany and the portrait of herself from the President of the Philippines as well as a couple of cellphones and a Frontier watch which were to be donated. Ardern was also gifted free tickets to All Blacks matches and tickets to Adele.

While former PM Sir John Key had to set up a blind trust to manage his investments while he was PM, the only asset PM listed was her own home in the Mt Albert electorate, over which she has a mortgage.

By contrast, National leader Simon Bridges declared no gifts but has ownership in four properties – his family home in Tauranga and apartments in Parnell and Wellington which are owned by her private superannuation scheme, as well an interest in a commercial property in Tauranga. He too has mortgages.

Act leader David Seymour's includes his Dancing with the Stars stint – he listed 'celebrity dancer' as other employment.

Seymour was one of only five MPs who did not own any property – the others were new Green co-leader Marama Davidson, Darroch Ball (NZ First), Kieran McAnulty (Labour) and Chloe Swarbrick (Green Party.)

Perhaps ironically given his attacks on Air New Zealand, the only gift NZ First MP Shane Jones listed was membership of the Qantas Chairman's Lounge.

NZ First leader Winston Peters' entry included his homes in Auckland and Whananaki, a mortgage and a gift of season passes to the Ellerslie races which he said were unused.

Speaker Trevor Mallard's entry included his trip to Bermuda to watch the America's Cup at a time he was Labour's sports spokesman in Opposition. He listed Team NZ was a contributor to his accommodation, which was hardly five star: "camp bed in Team NZ living room."

He was also given a flight upgrade by Emirates and eight tickets and hospitality to sports events such as football, basketball, ruby and cricket.

The most interesting gift was National MP Chris Finlayson's from the Supreme Court in China of "an alcohol drinking flask in the form of what seems to be a sheep or a goat (quite difficult to identify the species) made of a form of dark or green-coloured material, possible bronze or iron."

National MP Melissa Lee listed golfing paraphernalia from Gil Hong Ko, the father of golfer Lydia Ko. She said that was signed golf caps and golf balls.

Labour's Megan Woods' had a racehorse syndicate called 'Woodsy's Dreammaker Syndicate.'

New National MP Tim van de Molen declared interests in a baby clothing company 'Rascal Revolution', two agriculture companies, one horticulture company and Waikato Filtration, a swimming and spa pools and drinking water company.

National MPs Chris Bishop and Brett Hudson both listed shares in Parrotdog Brewery, a Wellington-based craft beer company.

Hudson and fellow MP Jian Yang both travelled to China for the 'International Festival of the Intangible Cultural Heritage,' a trip funded by the Chengdu City Government and which the Chengdu Hen'xin Tea Limited company paid for accommodation.

New Labour MP Anahila Kanongata'a Suisuika declared a 'koha' from the Onehunga Tongan Methodist Church for a speech at an event.

Labour MP Greg O'Connor had interests in a farm machinery import company and a financial investment company, as well as shares in Genesis Energy, one of the companies National partially privatised.

He also had shares in Mercury Energy, Heartland Bank, Pyne Gould Corporation and Neuren Pharmaceuticals.

Former PM Bill English's entry included a black satchel, and travel hosted by other governments while he was PM, as well as a Carissa Meng painting which was a gift from his MP Dr Jian Yang.

National MP Paul Goldsmith was given a season's pass by Auckland Racing Club and tickets to the Australian Open tennis tournament. Numerous other MPs also disclosed tickets to sporting events.