A man's aggressive reaction after he failed a practical driving test in Oamaru last week has shocked Vehicle Testing New Zealand.

On Thursday, a Timaru man became angry when a driving instructor failed him part way through a practical driving test and was asked to return to the AA Centre in Thames St, where the test started.

When they arrived back at the centre and the instructor, employed by VTNZ, was about to exit the vehicle the man's anger got the better of him and he took off at high speed before the instructor could phone for help.

The driver stopped the car and allowed the instructor to get out.

A VTNZ spokesman said the man's reaction to being failed was "very rare".

"It is not unusual for an applicant to be disappointed after a failed test. However, it is not often that applicants become angry. The incident ... is an example of the worst behaviour we've seen.

"The most common bad behaviour our staff experience is abusive language after a test."

He said staff were trained how to deal with aggressive behaviour as part of a four-week course.

About 270,000 tests a year were conducted by VTNZ staff and were "usually positive".

"Unfortunately, every year there are a handful of events where people react negatively to a failed result."

The drama unfolded about 2.40pm after police received reports of an alleged kidnapping.

The man was spoken to by police at the scene but not charged.