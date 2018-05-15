Part of Tauranga has flooded in a weather event described by one worker as the worst seen in five years.

Greerton workers have become trapped by floodwaters in Maleme St this afternoon.

Stephanie Pill was out working when the driveway outside her workplace flooded, stopping her from being able to get in.

"Every time there is a huge downpour it happens," she said.

The "big dip" in the driveway at the bottom of Maleme St flooded and Pill could not drive her car in or out of her workplace at Envirowaste.

"We will just have to wait until the rain stops and for it to subside," she said.

Another worker said it was the worst he had seen it in five years.