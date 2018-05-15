Police are searching for witnesses to a crash in Forrest Hill in which an elderly pedestrian suffered fatal injuries.

The crash last Thursday evening involved a powder blue Toyota Vitz and happened on Forrest Hill Rd, south of Blakeborough Drive.

The vehicle had been travelling south on Forrest Hill Rd and hit the woman as she was crossing the road.

The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance but died a short time later.

The incident was being looked into by the Serious Crash Unit.

As part of an ongoing investigation police wanted to hear from anyone who saw the incident occur.

Anyone with relevant information was being asked to contact Senior Constable Bryan Hensley on 021 192 0914.

