A man has been taken to hospital with hypothermia after his kayak capsized at Clarks Beach.

Emergency services attended a water rescue at Clarks Beach, in Auckland, at 12.27pm.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to the incident.

A police spokesperson said police attended an incident where a kayak had capsized off shore.



The police Eagle helicopter attended and located a male in the water and he was rescued by a passing boat.

He has been transported by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to Middlemore Hospital where he is being treated for hypothermia.