Auckland commuters will be affected by bus strikes again, with drivers from Pavlovich Coachlines planning strike action tomorrow.

Pavlovich drivers are continuing to strike following previous efforts earlier this year. The company is in disputes over bus driver pay and work conditions.

Around 60 drivers will strike tomorrow morning, and will instead be picketing their workplace at Pavlovich Coachlines in Mount Roskill.

The members' Bus Fair campaign calls for the Living Wage, a minimisation of split shifts, a reinstatement of regular breaks and an alternative tendering model to the Public Transport Operating Model (PTOM).



FIRST Union Organiser Graham McKean said Auckland bus drivers want an alternative to the PTOM, and the issues that it has caused to be settled. For Pavlovich this means a focus on lifting the pay bar.

Advertisement

McKean said there's a reason the company has many of Auckland Transport's contracts – the company is one of the lowest payers in the industry.

"There's a reason they have a lot of work, they pay bottom dollar. They're dragging the whole industry down.

"Many of these employees have been driving for decades and they have the responsibility of the wellbeing of hundreds of people a day on their shoulders. Pay them what they're worth."

Affected bus lines include morning departures in New Lynn, Otahuhu, Onehunga, Sylvia Park, Westgate, Hobsonville Point, Hobsonville Wharf, Henderson, Te Atatu Peninsula, Auckland City, Ranui, and Waitakere.

*For a full list of disruptions to AT Metro bus services go to the Auckland Transport website.