An inquiry has found evidence of sexual harassment at the Human Rights Commission but says it was not a widespread problem.

Justice Minister Andrew Little released his ministerial review of the commission's handling of sexual harassment claims this afternoon.

The review concluded that sexual harassment occurred within the commission but it was not "prevalent or endemic".

It also said the policy used to investigate harassment cases was "aged and outdated".

And while the commission had upgraded its processes for dealing with complaints, but this policy was formed without consultation with staff.

The review by retired Judge Coral Shaw was also critical of the commission's governance and management, saying that there was a deep divide between some staff and managers.

There was a lack of trust in managers to deal appropriately with their complaints, the review said.

Little said the findings revealed a system that "failed to provide proper care and support for sexual harassment claims made by staff".