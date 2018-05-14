No further action will be taken against a lawyer who criticised a judge as being unfit to sit on the bench.

Auckland barrister Catriona MacLennan's statements were the subject of an investigation following her public criticism of Judge John Brandts-Giesen.

A Lawyers Standards Committee has decided to take no further action against her.

In December 2017 barrister MacLennan had commented on a judicial decision by Queenstown District Court Judge Brandts-Giesen.

The judge had reportedly decided to discharge without conviction a male defendant who was reported in the media as having been charged by the New Zealand Police for assaulting his wife, his children and a male friend following the defendant's discovery of a text message between his wife and friend declaring their love for each other.

The judge said, 'This is a situation that does your wife no credit and does the [male] no credit' and 'there would be many people who would have done exactly what you did, even though it may be against the law to do so.'

A member of the public complained about MacLennan's criticism of the judge, prompting the committee to investigate.



Acting executive director of the New Zealand Law Society, Mary Ollivier, said the Standards Committee considered the explanation MacLennan provided for her comments.

"It accepted that lawyers can express their views on the performance of judges but that those comments must be considered and not cross a line that could cause the public to lose confidence in the role of the judiciary and the role judges play in the administration of justice.

"The committee did not consider that Ms MacLennan's comments had crossed that line. Her experience as an advocate for victims of domestic violence and the sentiment in which the comments were made were factors in the decision."