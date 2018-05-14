The speed limit on Auckland motorways around the Waterview Tunnel will increase to 100km/h from July.

The NZ Transport Agency said the proposed changes on State Highways 20 and 16 will allow maximum speeds of 100km/h in certain driving conditions.

Public feedback was open for a four-week period with more than 3000 responses provided during that time, with the significant majority in favour of increasing the maximum speed limit.

The changes to increase the variable speed limit from 30–80km/h to 30-100km/h will be introduced in two phases.

The first phase is planned in the following locations:

• SH20 northbound – 25m south of Dominion Rd to 440m south of Maioro St

• SH20 southbound – 650m north of Maioro St to 5m north of Dominion Rd

• SH16 westbound – 255m east of St Lukes Rd to 880m west of the eastern abutment of the Rosebank Bridges

• SH16 eastbound – 880m west of the eastern abutment of the Rosebank Bridges to 235m east of St Lukes Rd

• Including all on and off ramps connecting to local roads.

Source / NZTA

These changes are expected to follow shortly after investigations into the signage and system requirements have been completed.

Speed limits are likely to be reduced during peak periods when there are typically high traffic volumes and in the event of incidents, crashes, maintenance work or extreme weather conditions.