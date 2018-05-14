One person is dead and another is trapped in the same vehicle after a head-on collision in the Far North this morning.

The crash on Houhora Heads Rd happened about 10.35am today with emergency services crews already at the scene.

The Northland Rescue Helicopter was about to land about 11.35am and police were asking motorists to be patient as the road may be closed.

A serious crash investigator was on route from Whangare nd the road would be closed for at least three hours.

The death brings Northland's road toll to 18 for the year.