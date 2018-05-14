Photographs claiming to show a man who allegedly tried to abduct two girls in Northland yesterday are being circulated on social media.

The image of a man, with blood running down the side of his face, was posted with a comment boasting about having "gave him a few", suggesting he was assaulted.

A 69-year-old man was arrested over the incident.

A Northlander yesterday posted the photographs of a man, his car and licence plate on Facebook along with a message: "Watch out for this c*** he kidnaps girls. Randomly pulls up and pulls them into his car. Tonight he tried to kidnap my cuzzy... on the main road in Whirinaki outside her house.

Advertisement

"All the whanau ran out and he boosted off. Some of the cuzzies and my dad and I chased him down to the Opononi and blocked him in got his keys, gave him a few and called the cops. If the cops let him out you know to do [sic]. Pedos don't live long. Please share this all over Facebook and social media apps."

Police said an incident happened at about 1am on Monday, when a man allegedly parked his vehicle in a driveway, asked for directions and tried to grab the two females and pull them into his vehicle.

A 69-year-old man was in custody yesterday and undergoing a medical assessment. Police said charges were likely.

Facebook comments under the photographs of the alleged offender were highly abusive and threatening.

Police yesterday thanked the members of the public who responded to the two females' cries for help.

"Police would like to thank the local residents for their part in assisting to locate the offender and preventing the potential for any further offending," Detective Sergeant Greg Johnson said.