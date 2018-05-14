A 61-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with supplying methamphetamine to the man fatally shot by police on State Highway 1 north of Auckland.

The woman has been charged with supplying and possession of methamphetamine.

She was granted interim name suppression when she appeared briefly before a registrar this morning.

Sources have told the Herald the charges related to the woman supplying methamphetamine to Jerrim Toms.

Advertisement

It is understood the accused is a friend of Toms' family.

She was remanded on bail and will reappear before a judge next week where she will enter a plea.

It is expected she will make an application for her name suppression to continue on that date.

Toms, 29, died in the early hours of the morning near Puhoi after he was shot multiple times by police.

Officers fired at Toms after he allegedly approached police with a machete.

He had earlier approached an officer with the same weapon before fleeing at high speed in his car, turning his headlights off at times.

After his death police said they believed drugs "may" have been a factor in Toms' death.

The Herald earlier revealed that toxicology testing confirmed Toms had methamphetamine in his system when he died.

A source also said he had an amount of the drug with him at the time.

Police could not comment on the charges as the case was before the courts - and investigations into Toms' death were ongoing.

Toms' death is subject to three investigations by police, the Coroner and the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

As part of the investigations, video footage of the fatal shooting is being reviewed.

Toms' death - and the lead up to it - was filmed by the police Eagle helicopter and captured on a number of CCTV cameras in the area.

Toms' family will not speak to the Herald.

However, they told RNZ that five weeks before the shooting, Toms had been treated for bipolar disorder in hospital.

He was also due to appear in the Auckland District Court on charges of failing to stop for police and dangerous driving when he died.

Police withdrew the charges shortly after his death.

Toms' first child, a daughter, was born to his ex-partner in Germany last month.