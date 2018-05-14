A hikoi of Tauranga tangata whenua has arrived at Parliament.

As at 9am they were being formally greeted by MPs, including Waiariki MP Tamati Coffey and Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little, and parliamentary staffers.

Marshalled by Ngāi Te Rangi, around 400 local Māori - young and old - left Tauranga yesterday intending to march on Parliament in protest against what they see as a lack of Government support for tikanga Māori processes.

They had planned to march from the ferry terminal but plans changed and they gathered outside the Wellington Railway Station instead.

The walked the short distance to Parliament singing and chanting, waving Tino Rangatiratanga flags, and hoisting Mana Moana signs - and streaming live on Facebook.

Hīkoi ki Pāremata #takahimana #takahitikanga

Posted by Ngāi Te Rangi on Monday, 14 May 2018

More to come.

