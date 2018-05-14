Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little has told a hikoi of Tauranga Māori that he will make way for a tikanga process to allow iwi from Tauranga and Hauraki to sort out their differences.

His comments came after a protester told Little that if he signed a treaty settlement with a collective of 12 Hauraki iwi as it stood, he would be "taking us into war".

Marshalled by Ngāi Te Rangi, around 400 local Māori - young and old - left Tauranga yesterday intending to march on Parliament today in protest against what they see as a lack of Government support for tikanga Māori processes.

They planned to march from the ferry terminal but plans changed and they gathered outside the Wellington Railway Station instead.

The walked the short distance to Parliament singing and chanting, waving Tino Rangatiratanga flags, and hoisting Mana Moana signs - and streaming live on Facebook.

They arrived shortly before 9am and were formally greeted by MPs, including Little and Waiariki MP Tamati Coffey, and parliamentary staffers.

Little addressed the marchers, saying that last year there had been an "effort to get a dialogue going" between Ngāi Te Rangi and the Hauraki collective.

"It didn't take off, it didn't get anywhere.

"Ever since then we've had a stalemate."

Little said it wouldn't be responsible for the Crown to stand aside and say "well you sort it out".

"You don't fix problems when you don't talk."

A kaumatua marcher called out "rubbish" then stood to address Little directly.

"You sign this you take us into war," he said, repeatedly.

"We will fight. You are making us into criminals. We are not going to stand here and take this s***."

