A Cromwell speedway champion has died after plunging 60m off a Southland cliff shortly after rescuing two of his mates.

On Friday night, Daryl Ainsley had gone to rescue two mates who got stuck while driving on the Tautuku Peninsula, in the Catlins, Senior Constable Murray Hewitson said.

"He towed them out and his mates went back to the place they were staying on the peninsula," Hewitson said.

"They thought he'd be coming back."

They went to bed thinking Ainsley had gone for a drive.

By morning he still hadn't returned to the crib, so they went out looking.

Ainsley's vehicle was found in the sea at the bottom of a 60m-high cliff out on the peninsula at about 11.20am on Saturday. His body was in the water nearby.

Hewitson said it was "rugged" terrain.

"The peninsula is a lot of farmland, no fences, and cliffs all around the place."

Ainsley, a 52-year-old father of three, was a respected Cromwell shearing contractor and president of Central Motor Speedway.

He was a three-times South Island champion in speedway saloon racing.

Alexandra shearing contractor Peter Lyon said Ainsley was a friend.

"As a fellow contractor, I have the utmost respect for him. He was so valued by a lot of people, including his clients."

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan said he met Ainsley several times over the past 15 years.

"I enjoyed his energetic character, his enthusiasm and passion."

Ainsley once talked him into driving a stock car in a celebrity race.

Cromwell Community Board chairman and deputy mayor Neil Gillespie had much to do with Ainsley over the years. They played squash together and he dealt with him as a councillor and community board member.

"When Daryl really got involved with something, he gave it 150 per cent," Gillespie said.

"It's a huge loss ... there will be big boots to fill ... but my first thoughts are with the family he left behind."

Hewitson said police were investigating the incident on behalf of the coroner.

- with Otago Daily Times