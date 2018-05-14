A Hamilton strip joint fire that engulfed surrounding buildings including a medical centre has been extinguished.

Calendar Girls is on the city's main street and is nestled next to Biddy Mulligan's Irish Pub and the Victoria Accident and Medical Centre.

Fire and Emergency NZ northern fire communications shift manager Paul Radden said the fire began at 12.17am today.

It then quickly grew to a third alarm which saw resources called in from outside Hamilton to help.

Flames could still be seen bursting through the roof at 1.30am with fire crews tackling the fire from three different angles at once including from an aerial appliance. Flames could also be seen emerging from the rear of the building at a similar time.

Firefighters tackle the fire from three different angles after flames burst through the roof of the building. Photo/Belinda Feek.

An aerial appliance sends water down onto the roof of the Calendar Girls building which is believed to be unoccupied. Photo/Belinda Feek.

A portion of Victoria St, Hamilton, was closed as firefighters fought the 12.17am blaze. Photo/Belinda Feek.

A portion of Victoria St which houses the buildings was closed off.

Speaking to the Herald from the scene at 2am, Daryl Trim, Waikato fire assistant area commander, said the fire was well involved when crews arrived.

"At the moment we've got approximately 10 appliances and 50 firefighters fighting the fire which is under control at the moment. We're just working our way through and dampening down hot spots."

Trim said it didn't appear there was anyone inside any of the buildings. He said fire crews had managed to contain the blaze from spreading into the adjoining medical centre.

Firefighters douse the blaze which was managed to mostly be contained to the Calendar Girls buiding. Photo/Belinda Feek.

Smoke wafts from the fire which completely engulfed the whole building from 12.17am today. Photo/Belinda Feek.

The fire was at times ferocious with flames exploding through the building at various times initially. Photo/Belinda Feek.

"We're also making sure that the fire hasn't spread to nearby buildings or buildings that were adjacent to it, a pharmacy and a bar ... at the moment it just looks like bits of smoke that we've found so far."

Although the medical centre was still used it is understood both the strip parlour and Biddy Mulligan's were currently unoccupied.

Trim said fire crews would remain at the scene for the next few hours to ensure there were no flare ups.

Fire safety investigators were also at the scene.