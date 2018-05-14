A man, ill-equipped for climbing, has scaled 25m up an electricity pylon in Onehunga.

The man wearing only jeans, a T-shirt and sneakers climbed the tower at the Onehunga Lagoon.

Witness Kerry Martin said he watched the man climb up the tower around 5pm from his office window near the lagoon.

There were no flags, symbols or apparent political reason for the climb, he said.

The man had remained silent apart from a few words to a woman believed to be his girlfriend.

Police arrived at the scene a few minutes after he began climbing, Martin said.

Martin, an avid climber, offered to get a harness and talk to the man but police advised him against that, he said.

A man has scaled 25m up a power pylon at the Onehunga Lagoon. Photo / Supplied

Police said they were called to the scene at Beachcroft Ave and Church St at 4.30pm.

The man came down safely at 6.50pm, a police spokeswoman said.