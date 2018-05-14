Two people have been seriously injured in a crash between two cars and a truck on the outskirts of Hamilton tonight.

One person had also been moderately injured as well as three people who have suffered minor injuries.

Emergency services are at the scene and Cambridge Road/SH1 is closed.

The crash happened in the northbound lane near the turnoff to the airport and Mystery Creek at about 5.30pm.

A motorist told the Herald the traffic was heavily backed up and there were road blocks in place.

A St John spokesperson said six people were treated for injuries and transported to Waikato Hospital.

More to come.