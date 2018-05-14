Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will travel to China next week where he will discuss with his Chinese counterpart how the two countries can work together for mutual benefit in the Pacific.

Peters will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for talks on a number of issues.

Peters told reporters today his four-day visit had been a priority for some time but until now it had not been possible.

"The object is to, frankly, extend our relationship at a time when trade, and trade-related matters, is seriously critical," Peters said.

"It's important we also get an understanding with them of how we can work profitably and beneficially in the Pacific."

Seeking China's perspectives on North Korea, and sharing New Zealand's with China, would also be raised.

Peters indicated he would not be raising the issue of interference in politics in New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific.

"I'm in a job called foreign affairs and diplomacy is rather important."

Peters last year called for an inquiry into foreign interference in New Zealand, saying China was quietly starting to dominate the lives of New Zealanders and the country's economic direction.

Today he said his comments had not been confined to one country.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was speaking to reporters alongside Peters, said New Zealand was not naïve to the issue of foreign interference.

"We keep a rolling track and brief of whether or not our institutions are robust, that we've got we have the right legislation in place including electoral laws. That's something that we monitor on an ongoing basis … to make sure that we are facing up to what is a dynamic, changing environment when it comes to foreign interference, and it's not down to one lone state actor.

Ardern said she met Chinese Ambassador Xi Wu this morning at the China Business Summit in Auckland.