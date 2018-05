Several flights have been cancelled to and from Dunedin Airport as fog affects air traffic for the second time today in the South Island city.

Arriving Air New Zealand flights NZ5755 and NZ 5759 from Christchurch were cancelled and departing flight NZ 5754 to Christchurch was also cancelled.

Fog has arrived for the second time today at the airport. Flights are delayed and/or cancelled. Please check our website for flight information or contact your airline. — Dunedin Airport (@DunedinAirport) May 14, 2018

It was the second time that fog had affected flights.

Around 9am several flights were delayed because of the fog.

