A man is recovering in hospital from serious injuries after a stabbing at a Remuera campground last night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand, of Auckland City Police, said police attended an altercation at approximately 6.20pm last night at an address in Remuera.

One man received serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

A 43-year-old man has since been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is in custody.

Remuera Motor Lodge manager Suzie Wu said two people were fighting when the stabbing took place.

The boss of one of the men visited the campground this morning when his employee didn't show up for work - only to find a police cordon surrounding his worker's tent.

"He has never not turned up to work, and he has been with me for three months, so I was a bit worried about him," he said.

"A police officer told me that he had been stabbed seven times and that he was at Auckland Hospital."

The boss said the victim, who is in his 50s, had been staying at the Remuera Camp Ground since late January.

After getting to the camp ground around 10am this morning, the boss has since visited his worker in hospital.

"He has a punctured lung, lacerations on his back, he got stabbed in the head, cut on his neck, and defensive wounds," he said.

"He said there was a man at the campground, who had been there for several days, that had been harassing him for money and asking if he could borrow $10 for alcohol or $20 for this and that.

"He had said no many times, and on this particular evening he got annoyed at him and told him to get out of his face and leave him alone, and the man attacked him inside the TV room at the campground.

"He then defended himself and there was a fight that took place."

He says the man has stitches after being stabbed seven times and has been asked to move out of the campground.

"The thing I think is really stink is that the campground have kicked him out and they are basically making him homeless."

The boss said the victim had "a bit of a troubled past" but had been an excellent worker.

"He walked into a job site off the street and asked me for a job.

"I said no the first time as I didn't need anybody, but he was persistent and came back a second time and I gave him a shot. He has been an excellent worker and this is the first time he has been late.

"This man had been working for me every day and trying to save up money so he can go get himself a house, and these people are kicking him out now when he has done nothing wrong and they have no real knowledge of what has happened," he said,

The boss believes the vicious attack could have happened to anyone.

"It could have been a tourist, and if a crazy guy attacked them with a knife, I am sure they wouldn't be kicking them out. I think it is really stink how it is going down."

Lodge manager Suzie Wu said she had to wait to hear from police until she would decide whether it was safe for the victim to return to the campground.

"We are running a business so we have to make sure it is safe for everybody, and not just look after one person," she said.

"We don't know the full details of what happened, so until police let us know, we only know that they were fighting each other in the TV room.

"We can't decide now. After police talk to us and if he was not at fault then that is alright, but for now I do not know as police are not talking to me."

The victim is now in a stable condition, recovering in a ward.

His accused attacker was due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.