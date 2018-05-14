Emergency services are attending a crash between a truck and car on Hakarimata Rd in Huntly.

Waikato District Command Centre senior sergeant Will Loughrin said the crash happened just before 2pm today and firefighters were working on freeing a person trapped in the vehicle.

It was unknown how many people were involved in the crash at this stage.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed it had treated one person in a moderate condition who was being transported by ambulance to Waikato Hospital.

