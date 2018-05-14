A 12-year-old Lower Hutt boy says thieves have broken his heart by stealing his beloved motocross bike while he was attending a funeral last week.

Boston Doherty and his family were at a funeral for a local teacher on Friday when burglars struck, seizing his bike.

The family believe the burglars knew they were at the funeral when they targeted their Stokes Valley home.

"It's just not right, and it's just, I'm passionate about motocross and they just came and ripped my dreams," Boston told the Herald today.

Boston said riding motocross was his passion, and what he wanted to do well in for his family. Photo / Supplied

"I'm just really angry that they stole my motorbike. I love this sport so much, all I want to do is make my dad and my family proud, and then they've gone and taken my bike away, so I can't do that."

Boston said his love for motorbikes started as a young child when he would fall asleep on his dad's handlebars while going up and down the driveway. He has since won second and third place in national motocross competitions.

He questioned why the burglars did it.

"Just look in the mirror. Why did you take my bike?"

Dad Shane Doherty said his son was "distraught" after an emotional week to come home and find his bike was gone, as well as a smaller play bike the family shared.

The children were already upset about the death of their teacher, who died suddenly at the age of 36 while over in Samoa, so to come home to find the bikes stolen was another blow.

"They've stolen his passion from him," Doherty said.

The family did not realise what had happened when they returned from the funeral, though they noted the back gate was open.

Boston won't be racing for the rest of the year until his parents can get him a replacement bike. Photo / Supplied

It was only later that evening when Shane poked his head into the carport and saw items moved around that he knew the garage had been "tampered with".

Boston has been riding since the age of four.

"This is his passion, he's been doing this all his life, so it's more than a bike, it's his life, you know? That's why it's hurt us quite a bit."

Boston won't be able to race for the rest of the year until his parents can get him a new bike.

The KTM 85cc 2018 bike is orange and black with BUD stickers and extras, and the word "Friday" on the side.

It's not the first time the family have been burgled - they were struck a couple of years back right before Christmas, and while the presents under the tree were left alone, electronics and jewellery were swiped from inside their home.

After the latest burglary, the Dohertys' daughter had been sleeping in her parents' room out of fear.

"You've stolen my family's security again of their own home ... I hope karma comes back and you feel what I feel and what my family feels."

The family are calling for information on the theft and the whereabouts of the bike. A reward is being offered for information leading to its return.

Boston, left, Reed and Shane Doherty were burgled last week while attending a funeral in Lower Hutt. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

In the meantime, they have beefed up security measures around the property.

Police are "making ongoing inquiries" into the theft, believed to have happened between 10.10am and 3pm on Friday, a spokesman said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.