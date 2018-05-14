Police have reassured a Hawke's Bay community there is no further danger to the public after a woman was stabbed in Maraenui the day before Mother's Day.

Detective senior sergeant Martin James said the 25-year-old woman who was stabbed at a property on Kelvin Rd on Saturday was still recovering in hospital.

She was being supported by family.

Emergency services were called to the address after a passerby heard a woman calling for help.

Advertisement

Police had not yet formally interviewed her due to the nature of her injuries, James said.

A scene examination had been completed at the property and neighbours were being spoken to.

James said the incident was believed to be the result of "a family harm event" and he reassured local residents there was nothing to indicate the wider community was at risk.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Hawke's Bay police on (06) 831 0700 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.