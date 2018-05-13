Emergency services are attending a fire in a motel on Marine Parade in Napier.

It's understand fire crews responded to reports of a fire and an alarm activation at the Shoreline Motel at 11.38am. Early reports say the fire was in a top storey unit, accessed from the Hastings St side of the hotel.

Five fire appliances were on the scene.

Fire at Napier's Shoreline Motel on Marine Parade this morning. Photo / Karl Goodchild

Northbound traffic has been diverted while southbound traffic is still flowing.

No further details were available but Hawke's Bay Today believes the fire has been contained.

More to come.