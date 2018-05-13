Police are seeking witnesses to two major crashes over the weekend in Counties Manukau, one fatal and another that tore a car in two.

On Saturday night one person died after two cars collided on Te Irirangi Drive in East Tamaki, between Smales Rd and Accent Drive.

A white Mazda Familia was driving on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with another vehicle, a police spokeswoman said.

"Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the Mazda being driven around this time. In particular there are a number of reports of near misses with other vehicles."

The remains of a Honda Civic involved in a serious crash on Ti Rakau Drive, Auckland, on Sunday morning. Photo / Greg Bowker

The second crash occurred yesterday morning about 9.25am on Ti Rakau Drive, Flat Bush, at the intersection with Edgewater Drive.

Three people were injured - two seriously and one moderately. A crash witness said a child aged under 10 had received significant, life-threatening injuries.

One of the cars, a Honda Civic, was severed in two. The crash also involved a black BMW 745I.

The driver of the Honda Civic is believed to have been thrown from the vehicle.

The BMW 745I after a serious crash on Ti Rakau Drive, Auckland, on Sunday morning. Photo / Greg Bowker

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen these two vehicles being driven around this time.

Contact Constable Gabrielle Griffiths of the Counties Manukau Serious Crash Unit on 021 192 1542, and reference file number 180513/1846 for the first crash, and P033481261 for the second.