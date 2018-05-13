Celebrated children's author Joy Cowley has received the highest honour in the country.

She has been made a member of The Order of New Zealand at Government House in Wellington this morning.

Levin-born Cowley has been described as one of New Zealand's most prolific and successful writers since the 1960s.

Her children's fiction includes books The Silent One, Bow Down Shadrach and its sequel Gladly, Here I Come.

She has written 41 children's picture books and has emphasised the need for children to see themselves in the books they read, particularly in their early years.

Cowley has written more than 1000 reading books to assist in teaching reading skills to schoolchildren.

Her books are internationally renowned and used in more than 70 per cent of American schools.