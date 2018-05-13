A Mt Maunganui truck driver was busy looking for an entrance into Mitre 10 when he fatally struck an elderly pedestrian in Hamilton.

Margaret Stewart Price, 91, was crossing the traffic-light controlled crossing on Ruakura Rd on December 21, last year, when she was hit by a truck driven by Alfred Grant Price of Mt Maunganui.

In the Hamilton District Court this morning, Price, 62, admitted a charge of careless driving causing the death of Stewart.

The court heard Price was travelling west along Ruakura Rd, going about 30km/h, looking for an entrance to Mega Mitre 10 at Ruakura.

Advertisement

At the same time, Stewart and another pedestrian crossed the first half of Ruakura Rd before waiting for the light to change to green again.

Once it turned green, Stewart and the other pedestrian walked out on to the road. Price failed to see the pair and slammed on his brakes at the last minute but it was too late to avoid hitting Stewart, who was a resident at the adjacent Hilda Ross Retirement Village.

A camera on the dash of Price's truck showed the pedestrian traffic lights turned green nine seconds prior to Stewart, who used a walker, being hit.

When questioned, Price said the last thing he saw was a green light for traffic as he travelled down Ruakura Rd.

Price's lawyer Murray McKechnie said his client did not dispute the facts of the case.

He was also keen to attend a restorative justice conference with the victim's family.

Community Magistrate Stevan Cole convicted Price and remanded him at large until June 25 for sentencing to allow time for him to attend the conference, if the victim's family were willing.