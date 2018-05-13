A Taranaki league player who died in the middle of a game in Australia has been described as "a star" of the family by his grieving sister.

Tory Brunning, 22, was playing for his team the Dapto Canaries on Saturday, as part of the Illawarra Rugby League in New South Wales.

However, the promising young player from Waitara became ill at halftime while in the team sheds.

After the game ended his condition deteriorated and doctors and paramedics began working on him frantically. He did not respond to repeated attempts to revive him.

Brunning's devastated sister Kourtney Waitarehu said he was "a star in this family".

"[He was] doing so well," she said, speaking on behalf of his brothers Mase, Jordan, Kyle, and Solomon, and sister Kaya-Jade.

"A piece of our heart has been taken from us all and may he rest in our lord's arms.

"I can't say much but a piece of our hearts has gone. We are surely broken."

A Givealittle page has been set up to help the family bring Brunning home to Waitara.

As of this morning over $6000 had been raised.

His aunty Mary Brunning said her nephew was "our shining star, in the prime of his life".

"He leaves behind many heartbroken family and friends, but we take comfort in knowing that Tory died doing what he loved - playing rugby league."

Brunning moved to Australia at 15 to pursue his dream of playing league, after playing for the Waitara Bears from 5, and representing Taranaki at age group level.

"Anyone who knew Tory knew that he had the determination and skill to succeed," his aunty said.

Brunning attended Illawarra Sports High School and was selected to play in the Australian Combined High Schools team and the New South Wales schoolboys team.

Off the field he was just as determined, and would have completed his industrial electrician apprenticeship at the end of this year.

Illawarra District Rugby League general manager Chris Bannerman said it was a "terrible tragedy".

"We extend our sympathies to his family and friends, and everyone who was involved yesterday at the venue. It was a tragedy no family should have to go through – especially on the eve of Mother's Day."

The National Rugby League and Country Rugby League had been working together to support players from both clubs.

A service for Brunning would be held in Wollongong, before he was brought home to Waitara.