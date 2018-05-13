A ute has crashed into a large tree which is blocking part of State Highway 30 in the Rotoiti Forest.

A police spokeswoman said the tree was blocking lanes on the highway between Tamatea St and Morehu Rd near Lake Rotoiti and police had been alerted to it at 5.30am.

She said a ute had also crashed into it but there were no injuries.

A roading crew has been sent out to the scene.

Advertisement

Paul Mines, who was passing by, told the Rotorua Daily Post the tree was massive and he only just managed to squeeze a truck through the one lane.